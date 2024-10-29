Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
KoreanVet.com is an ideal domain name for veterinary practices specializing in Korean breeds or serving the Korean community. It's a memorable and straightforward address, ensuring clients can easily find and remember your business. With this domain, you'll appeal to a specific, targeted audience, increasing your practice's visibility and reach.
KoreanVet.com can be used for various aspects of your business, from your website and email addresses to social media profiles and online advertising. It offers a unique selling proposition, setting your business apart from others and giving you a competitive edge. It can be beneficial for businesses in industries like pet insurance, pet food, and animal health products.
Owning KoreanVet.com can help your business grow by attracting targeted organic traffic. Potential clients searching for Korean veterinary services are more likely to find and trust a business with a domain name that directly relates to their needs. Additionally, a domain name that resonates with your audience can help establish a strong brand identity and foster customer loyalty.
KoreanVet.com can also contribute to higher search engine rankings. Search engines prioritize websites with domain names that accurately represent their content and target audience. This can lead to increased visibility, better click-through rates, and ultimately, more sales and conversions.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of KoreanVet.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Korean War Vets Mem
|Oak Creek, WI
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Dorothy Wenzel
|
Forgotten Korean Vets Inc
|Largo, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Women's Clothing
Officers: F. E. Peeples
|
Forgotten Korean Vets., Inc.
|Largo, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Richard Cummings , Gene Peeples and 4 others Jackie Perkins , Lorna Cummings , Ron F. Stocker , Tom Stiefel
|
Korean Vets Social, Incorporated
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
|
Korean War Vet Associates Palmetto Chp
|Beaufort, SC
|
Industry:
Veterinary Services
Officers: Charlotte M. Ayers
|
Korean War Vet Associates Dept of Al
|Semmes, AL
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Walter G. Ballard
|
Korean War Vet Associates Redwood Chp
|Eureka, CA
|
Industry:
Veterinary Services
Officers: Frank C. Mendes
|
Korean War Vet Associates Greater Cinci Chp
|Cincinnati, OH
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Robert L. McGeorge
|
Korean War Vet Associates Dept of Virginia
|Smithfield, VA
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: John T. Edwards
|
Korean War Vet Associates Northeast Fla Chp
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Industry:
Veterinary Services
Officers: Henry L. Moreland