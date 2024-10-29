LaAltura.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
La Altura Development, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Altura Property
|La Crescenta, CA
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Building Operator
Officers: James R. Goldsworthy
|
La Altura Associates, Inc.
|Woodland Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: David Haron
|
La Altura Holdings, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
La Altura Pediatrics
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Armando Garza , Andrea Setlik and 7 others Samantha Castillo , Ginny Gonzalez , Alyssa Baze , Kaci D. Stewart , Veronica Garza , Lindsey Asvestas , Rana Ngamsonjam
|
Altura De La Habana Inc
|Lehigh Acres, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Luis Lopez , Irma Gonzalez
|
Altura De La Habana Inc
|Lehigh Acres, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Luis Lopez
|
Altura Properties, LLC
|La Crescenta, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Property Management and Leasing
Officers: Donna W. Goldsworthy , James R. Goldswort and 1 other Camproperty Management and Leasing
|
Alturas Imperial LLC
|La Jolla, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Real Estate Development
Officers: Glenn R. Dugan , Craig S. Metz and 1 other CA1REAL Estate Development
|
Alturas Imperial LLC
|La Jolla, CA
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Craig Metz , Arlene Guizar