LaCasaDeLaFamilia.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Casa De La Familia
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Individual/Family Services
Officers: Ana L. Nogales , Yolanda Hernandas and 1 other Brian David Goldberg
|
Casa De La Familia
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Brian Gough , Yolanda Hernandez
|
Casa De La Familia, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Efrain Llano , Maria C. Patino and 2 others Lucia Berro , Angela I. Urrea
|
Casa De La Familia, Inc.
|Long Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: John Dirksen
|
Casa De La Familia, L.L.C.
|Arlington, TX
|
La Casa De La Familia Santa
|Centralia, WA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
La Casa De Las Familias De Cho
|Tucson, AZ
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: John T. Paulsen
|
Casa De La Familia Learitt, LLC
|Laveen, AZ
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Charlene Leavitt
|
La Casa De Mi Familia, Inc.
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Jennifer Morales
|
Iglesia Cristiana Para La Familia Casa De Sion Inc.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Blas Ramirez , Juan R. Martinez and 2 others Rossana V. Martinez , Remi Carrillo