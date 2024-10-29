LaEspecie.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
La Especial
|Oakdale, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Sonia Lopez
|
La Especial
(323) 225-8201
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Angela Solis
|
Panaderia La Especial LLC
|Bakersfield, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
|
La Especial Produce, Inc
|Encinitas, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
La Especial International, LLC
|Honolulu, HI
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Alex Lam
|
La Especial Norte
(760) 942-1040
|Encinitas, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Eating Place
Officers: Angel Salazar
|
La Especial Produce
(619) 516-3420
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Fruit and Vegetable Markets, Nsk
Officers: Juan Neri
|
Carniceria La Especial Inc.
|Naples, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Pedro J. Soltura , Julio Y. Soltura
|
Tito's La Especial
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Alfredo Dias
|
Mercado La Especial
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Groceries
Officers: Cesar Garcia