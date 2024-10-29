LaForKids.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
La for Kids
|Sherman Oaks, CA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Patrick Eubanks
|
Hoop-La for Kids
|Denton, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Kayo M. Castle , Anita K. Strickland and 2 others Connie Reynolds , Dorothy A. Martinez
|
La Boutique for Kids
|Willow Spring, NC
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Alexandra Tutwiler
|
for My Kids Incorporated
|Mandeville, LA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Martha Williams
|
Kastle for Kids LLC
|Pineville, LA
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Eula M. Matthews , Della Klein and 4 others Scott Gilmore , Edgar Dillard , Nancy Bertin , Ula Mathews
|
Thorson Dentistry for Kids
|Destrehan, LA
|
Industry:
Dentist's Office
|
Clicks for Kids, Inc.
|Baton Rouge, LA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Sandra Weitz
|
Pediatria Healthcare for Kids
|Shreveport, LA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Compass for Kids Inc
(504) 828-5437
|Metairie, LA
|
Industry:
Ret Furniture
Officers: William S. Rippner , Caprice Williams
|
Fitness for Kids
|Gonzales, LA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Phillip Humphrey