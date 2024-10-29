Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
LabClin.com is a compelling and memorable domain name, ideally positioned for ventures in the medical field such as a laboratory, clinic, or medical tech company. Its combination of lab and clin generates instant brand recognition, associating the name with key industry terms like laboratory and clinic. This instant association gives businesses an advantage in attracting patients actively searching for those services. Furthermore, its brevity makes it highly memorable, simplifying word-of-mouth marketing and online searches for a targeted audience seeking medical services, clinical trials, or health information.
LabClin.com presents an excellent opportunity for diverse businesses across the medical sector. Medical laboratories find it particularly beneficial due to the clear alignment of 'lab' with their services. Additionally, clinics spanning a range of specialties can use LabClin.com as their digital storefront to connect with and attract patients online, schedule appointments and provide vital healthcare information in an accessible way. Businesses should see this domain as an investment and a great opportunity for immediate engagement with their customer base.
In the competitive medical landscape, a powerful online presence is not just beneficial - it's crucial to survival. LabClin.com can distinguish your company as trustworthy and reliable to individuals seeking out critical services. This domain can drive significant traffic to your online channels, whether that's a full-scale website, patient portal or informational resources that help drive patients to you. The simple yet powerful name LabClin.com adds to its inherent value, setting the stage for robust brand development and customer acquisition.
Choosing LabClin.com is an investment. Its value goes beyond simply having a catchy website address, it can solidify trust. Patients looking for care want the peace of mind of going with an established and authoritative source and the .com extension implies those values and signifies longevity and professionalism. These advantages set LabClin.com apart, presenting tangible and intangible benefits, making it a compelling asset in any healthcare organization's growth strategy
Buy LabClin.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of LabClin.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Lab-Clin Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Ronald Cruz
|
Lab Clin Borinquen - Centro Europa
|San Juan, PR
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratories
Officers: Kimberly Jean Whitlock
|
Community Assoc In Clin Lab Svs Ltd
|Richmond, VA
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory Legal Services Office
|
Clin Micro Immunology Center Medical Lab
|Scranton, PA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office Testing Laboratory
Officers: Beverly Witkowsky
|
Sally Ann Cross Clin Lab Scientist
|Playa del Rey, CA
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Sally A. Cross