LabServicesGroup.com is an intuitive and catchy domain name that instantly communicates the core focus of a business within the laboratory services sector. This domain name provides credibility and establishes trust in the minds of potential customers, making it a valuable asset for your online brand.
With LabServicesGroup.com, you'll be well-positioned to serve various industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food testing, environmental services, and more. The domain name is short and easy to remember, making it an excellent choice for both local and global businesses.
LabServicesGroup.com can significantly improve your search engine rankings, attracting organic traffic from potential customers seeking laboratory services. It also plays a crucial role in establishing a strong brand identity, making it easier for customers to remember and recommend your business.
The trust and loyalty associated with a professional domain name like LabServicesGroup.com can help foster long-term relationships with your clients, leading to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth referrals.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of LabServicesGroup.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Lab Services Group, Inc
|Palmetto, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Amy J. Brown , Mark D. Brown
|
National Lab Service Group LLC
|Delray Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Andrew Larkin , Nuel Dutremble
|
National Lab Service Group LLC
|Delray Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
Officers: Andrew J. Larkin
|
Da Vinci Group Lab Services, LLC
|West Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Mutual Cooperation Licensing for Other L
Officers: Daniel Matendomini