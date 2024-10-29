Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
LaborStandard.com is an ideal domain for businesses, organizations, and initiatives dedicated to promoting labor standards, worker safety, fair wages, and human rights in the workforce. The term 'labor' evokes a sense of hard work and dedication, while 'standard' implies a level of excellence and consistency.
Using this domain for your website or email addresses will help you build credibility and trust with your audience. It is particularly suitable for industries such as labor unions, worker advocacy groups, human resources consulting firms, and labor law practices.
LaborStandard.com can significantly enhance your online presence by attracting organic traffic through search engines. The domain name is descriptive and relevant to the industry, making it more likely to appear in searches related to labor standards, worker safety, and human rights.
This domain can also help you establish a strong brand identity. By having a clear and memorable domain name, your business or organization will be easily recognizable and memorable to potential customers. Additionally, using a domain like LaborStandard.com can help build trust and loyalty among your customer base by demonstrating your commitment to upholding labor standards.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Fair Labor Standards Corporation
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Department of Labor Standards
(508) 984-7718
|New Bedford, MA
|
Industry:
Labor Regulatory Agency
Officers: Bob Prisioso
|
Department of Labor Standards
(413) 732-1139
|Springfield, MA
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: Ernie Kelly , Frank Mooney
|
Department of Labor Standards
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Regulation Misc Commercial Sector
Officers: Barbara Shultze , Jane C. Edmonds and 1 other Heather Rowe
|
Labor Standards Div
|Denver, CO
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Michael McArdle
|
Interstate Labor Standard Association
|Trenton, NJ
|
Industry:
Labor Resource Services
Officers: Michael McCarthy
|
Department of Labor Standards
|Hyannis, MA
|
Industry:
Occupational Safety Office
Officers: Al Roy
|
Equal Rights-Labor Standards
|Eau Claire, WI
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
|
Department of Labor Standards
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: Michael Taylor , Jason Snyder and 8 others Robert Duncan , Darrel Harmer , Edward Malmborg , Ellen Wright , Maureen Chew , Wayne Kallman , Dennis Thompson , Christopher Bowman
|
US Labor Mgmt. Standards
|Iselin, NJ
|
Industry:
Management Services