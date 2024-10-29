LakeAsbury.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Lake Asbury Plaza, Inc.
|Green Cove Springs, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Charles L. Cotton , Solon J. Ellmaker and 4 others Kerry Rifkin , Joan J. Bazley , Cheryl M. Dellinger , Omar E. Dajani
|
Lake Asbury Baptist Church
(904) 282-7079
|Green Cove Springs, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Dorris Young , Troy Grant and 1 other Matthew Henson
|
Lake Asbury Village Commercial
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Lake Asbury Baseball
|Middleburg, FL
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Stephen A. Turner
|
Lake Asbury Utilities, Inc.
|Green Cove Springs, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Lewis G. Parrish , Mark J. Easterling
|
Lake Asbury Enterprises, Inc.
|Orange Park, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Lake Asbury Development Company
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Thomas D. Ryan , Robert A. Cumming and 2 others Henry D. Rogers , John H. Robers
|
Lake Asbury Learning Center
|Green Cove Springs, FL
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Doris A. Blood
|
Lake Asbury Holdings, Inc.
|Green Cove Springs, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Entertainer/Entertainment Group
Officers: John Charron , Crista Charron
|
Lake Asbury Retirement Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Zahir Ahmad