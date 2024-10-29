LakeCitySchools.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Lake Avon City Schools
|Avon, OH
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Clifford Zunis
|
Lake Shffield City School
(440) 949-6181
|Sheffield Lake, OH
|
Industry:
Board of Education
Officers: Kevin Shupe , Donald Breon and 3 others Martha Fabian , Linda Uveges , David Riley
|
Lake Shffield City School
(440) 949-4234
|Sheffield Lake, OH
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Suzette Chave , Lori Roemer and 5 others Burton Daugherty , Linda Wozniak , Mary Cogdell , Jeffery C. Keith , Susanne Kamms
|
Lake Shffield City School
(440) 949-4237
|Sheffield Lake, OH
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Michael Molnar , Kimberly Smith and 6 others Gretchen Loper , Joe Spainhourd , Jerita Carter , Jason Call , Jan Porcher , J. Keith
|
Lake Shffield City School
(440) 949-4228
|Sheffield Lake, OH
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Sue Enus , Pam Purses and 6 others Julie Bober , Anthony Chiaravalle , Mark Cizl , Jack Petrucci , Angela Terella , David Riley
|
Lake Shffield City School
(440) 949-4238
|Sheffield Lake, OH
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Doug Cogdell , Brian Behredt and 3 others Susan Enos , Brian Behrenbt , Susanne Kamms
|
Lake Shffield City School
(440) 949-4233
|Sheffield Lake, OH
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Mary Cogdell , Brenda Camps and 3 others Susan Enos , Brian Behrenbt , Kimberly Smith
|
Lake Avon City Schools
|Avon Lake, OH
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Lake City Public Schools
|Lake City, MN
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Luke Sumerfelt , James Klennert and 2 others Ashley Otterson , Jim Borgschatz
|
Lake Avon City Schools
|Elyria, OH
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School