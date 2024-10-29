Ask About Special November Deals!
LakelandSurgical.com

$2,888 USD

LakelandSurgical.com: A domain name rooted in trust and expertise for the medical community. Connect your surgical practice to the heart of Lakeland with this authoritative online presence.

    This domain name is perfect for any surgical practices, clinics, or medical centers located in or serving the Lakeland area. With a clear and professional label, potential patients can easily find and trust your business. The concise 'LakelandSurgical' name instantly conveys a sense of local expertise.

    The medical industry is highly competitive, and having a domain name that stands out from the crowd is essential. LakelandSurgical.com does just that by providing a specific and memorable label for your business, increasing its discoverability and helping it stand out in search engine results.

    Why LakelandSurgical.com?

    Owning LakelandSurgical.com can significantly enhance the online presence of your surgical practice or clinic. By using a domain name that directly relates to your location and industry, you'll make it easier for potential patients to find you when they search online. This, in turn, increases organic traffic to your site and helps establish a strong online brand.

    The trustworthiness and professionalism conveyed by this domain name can help build customer loyalty and confidence in your business. A customized website on LakelandSurgical.com will provide an excellent platform for showcasing your services, offering easy appointment scheduling, and fostering patient engagement.

    Marketability of LakelandSurgical.com

    LakelandSurgical.com can give your business a competitive edge in digital marketing efforts. By having a clear and specific domain name, you'll rank higher in local search engine results for potential patients looking for surgical services in the Lakeland area.

    In non-digital media, such as print or radio ads, including your domain name can make it easier for listeners or readers to remember and find your business online. Additionally, having a strong online presence can help attract new potential customers through various digital marketing channels like social media, email marketing, and targeted online ads.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of LakelandSurgical.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Lakeland Surgical Clinic Inc
    		Elkhorn, WI Industry: Specialty Outpatient Clinic
    Officers: James Seegers , Chad A. Kort
    Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic
    		Lakeland, FL Industry: Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
    Officers: Emily Duncan
    Lakeland Surgical Clinic Inc
    		Jackson, MS Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Ralph Yelverton , James K. Chandler and 5 others Richard K. Johnson , Jonathan R. Adkins , Steven J. Patterson , Patrick H. Scanlon , Cathy Y. Lofton
    Lakeland Surgical Supply Inc
    		Lakeland, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: R. E. Lewis
    Surgical Services of Lakeland, Inc.
    		Beverly Hills, CA Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Thomas D. Wilson , Leslie R. Kalin and 4 others Taylor R. Jeffrey , Mary Yumibe , John H. Moxley , Susan Burke
    Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic Center Llp
    (863) 683-2428     		Lakeland, FL Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Jenny Post , Louis S. Saco and 6 others Dave Daniels , Mustafa Qureshi , Tracy Rose , Rhonda Anderson , David G. Daniel , Emily Duncan
    D2 Surgical
    		Lakeland, TN Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
    Officers: Davis Danial
    Approved Surgical
    		Lakeland, FL Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Veterinary Wellness and Surgical Center of Lakeland, Inc.
    		Lakeland, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Donna M. McWilliams
    American Surgical Innovations, LLC
    		Lakeland, FL Filed: Florida Limited Liability
    Industry: Mfg Electromedical Equipment
    Officers: Jerome M. Canady , Kenniah E. Canady and 1 other Jerome M. McQueen