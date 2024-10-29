LakesCountryClub.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Lake Country Country Club, Inc.
|Bedford, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Stan K. Kure , Susumu Takeda
|
Country Lakes Country Club Inc
(630) 420-1060
|Naperville, IL
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club Public Golf Course
Officers: Kim Plencner , Ken Kaulen and 1 other Ken Collin
|
Clear Lake Country Club
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Ruth Lake Country Club
(630) 986-2060
|Hinsdale, IL
|
Industry:
Membership Country Club
Officers: Joseph Travaglio , David Karafiat
|
Canyon Lake Country Club
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Lake Oaks Country Club
|Waco, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Ed Bracco , Bob Hawkins and 2 others Dub Moore , William K. Easley
|
Country Club Lakes, Inc.
|Saint Augustine, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Maxwell B. Ravndal , Frank Mountain and 2 others Christian Ravndal , Carol Burnette
|
Lake Fawn Country Club
|Spotsylvania, VA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Bryan Guidash
|
Lake Gull Country Club
(269) 629-9714
|Richland, MI
|
Industry:
Country Club
Officers: Conrad Sutter , Mike Rossen and 3 others Cindy Hokenmaier , Dale Shockley , Jay Garside
|
Lake Fairways Country Club
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club