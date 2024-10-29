LakeviewBaptistChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Lake View Baptist Church
(325) 655-1858
|San Angelo, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Clarence Kelly
|
Lake View Baptist Church
(218) 757-3608
|Orr, MN
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jerry Shuster
|
Lake View Baptist Church
|Harriman, TN
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Tim Shelton
|
Lake View Baptist Church
|Crenshaw, MS
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Henry Washington
|
Lake View Baptist Church Incorporated
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Orange, E.N. , John R. Hall
|
Lake View Baptist Church, Mathis, Texas
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: William E. Lee , Daryl O. Lane and 4 others Dennis L. Jones , Edmond H. Gentry , Cheryl L. Gentry , Lance E. Cooper
|
Lake View Baptist Church of San Angelo
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Steven A. Hart , Thelma Ball and 7 others Ball Eugene , Tom Moore , Donna Neill Economidis , Chris Powell , Randy Watson , Richard Porter , Doona Economidis
|
Mountain View Southern Baptist Church of Lake Isabella Inc
(760) 379-4296
|Lake Isabella, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: C. P. North
|
Mountain View Southern Baptist Church of Lake Isabella, California
|Lake Isabella, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: C. North , John Prescott and 1 other Claude Preston North
|
Bear Swamp Baptist Church
(843) 759-2760
|Lake View, SC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Kent Cranford