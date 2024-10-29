Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
LandReserves.com is a perfect fit for businesses dealing with land preservation, conservation projects, real estate development, or agricultural reserves. By securing this domain name, you position your business as a leader in its industry and create a strong online identity.
The domain's specificity and relevance make it more likely to attract organic traffic through targeted searches. Additionally, it can help establish credibility and trust among potential customers.
LandReserves.com can significantly impact your business growth by improving your online presence and search engine rankings. Its relevance to a specific industry can make your site more attractive to search engines and potentially attract more organic traffic.
Having a domain that accurately represents your business can help establish a strong brand identity and build customer trust and loyalty.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of LandReserves.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Reserve Land Corporation
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Reserve Land Management, Inc.
|Winnemucca, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Close Corporation
Officers: Jeran L. Fraser
|
Land Reserve One, LLC
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Real Estate
Officers: Donn Manzeske , CA1REAL Estate Investment
|
Reserve Land IV LLC
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Jeran Fraser , Thomas P. Abbott
|
Land Reserve /Texas, Ltd.
|Arlington, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Industry: Subdivider/Developer
Officers: Haven Realty Corp.
|
Seboeis Public Reserved Land
|Bangor, ME
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Land Reserve Two, LLC
|Danville, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Real Estate Investment
Officers: Donn Manzeske
|
Western Reserve Land Conservanc
|Chardon, OH
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Suburban Land Reserve, Inc.
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Industry: Real Estate Investment Trust
Officers: Mark B. Gibbons , G. Scott Dean and 6 others Carl L. Duke , Gary B. Sabin , Charles B. Russell , Matthew A. Baldwin , R. Steven Romney , W. Kent Money
|
Western Reserve Land Conservancy
|Oberlin, OH
|
Industry:
Non Profit Org-Environmental Education
Officers: Andy McDowell