Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

LandmarkChurchOfGod.com

$1,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,954 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Welcome to LandmarkChurchOfGod.com – a domain rooted in faith and tradition. Own this distinctive address for your religious organization, connecting deeply with your community and showcasing your unique identity.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,954

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About LandmarkChurchOfGod.com

    LandmarkChurchOfGod.com carries a strong and enduring symbolism, perfect for houses of worship looking to solidify their online presence. This domain name conveys a sense of history, stability, and spiritual growth. Its memorable and easy-to-remember nature will help your church stand out from the digital crowd.

    The term 'landmark' in this context implies a significant and prominent religious institution, while 'church' signifies a place of worship and community. Combined, LandmarkChurchOfGod.com creates an image of a flourishing, esteemed faith-based organization.

    Why LandmarkChurchOfGod.com?

    Having a domain like LandmarkChurchOfGod.com can significantly enhance your online presence, driving organic traffic and creating a strong brand identity. It can boost search engine rankings for relevant keywords, making it easier for potential members to discover you.

    Trust and loyalty are crucial elements in religious communities. Owning this domain name can instill confidence and recognition within your congregation, fostering a deep sense of belonging.

    Marketability of LandmarkChurchOfGod.com

    LandmarkChurchOfGod.com offers multiple marketing benefits. It is ideal for religious organizations looking to differentiate themselves in search engine results. Its clear and descriptive nature can help you rank higher in relevant searches, attracting potential members.

    Additionally, non-digital media such as print ads or church signage can also benefit from this domain name's catchy and memorable nature. It provides a consistent brand image across all marketing channels, further strengthening your organization's presence.

    Marketability of

    Buy LandmarkChurchOfGod.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of LandmarkChurchOfGod.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Landmark Church of God
    (423) 587-6785     		Morristown, TN Industry: Religious Organization
    Officers: John Sims
    Landmark Church of God
    		Princeton, WV Industry: Religious Organization
    Officers: David Holbrook , Scott Hodge
    Landmark Church of God Inc
    (985) 892-3817     		Covington, LA Industry: Religious Organization
    Officers: Ronald D. Allen
    Landmark Pentecostal Church of God
    (559) 846-7034     		Kerman, CA Industry: Mbrshp Orgnztnsnec/Religious Organization
    Officers: Paul Moore
    Old Landmark Church of God
    		South Bend, IN Industry: Religious Organization
    Officers: Thomas H. Willis
    Landmark Church of God Inc
    (704) 873-9701     		Statesville, NC Industry: Religious Organization
    Officers: B. N. Balck , Eddy Wilson and 4 others Elaine Brown , Kenneth Hudson , Philip Trice , Keith Shipley
    Old Landmark Church of God
    		Atlanta, GA Industry: Religious Organization
    Officers: S. Holder
    Old Landmark Church of God Inc
    		Louisville, KY Industry: Religious Organization
    Officers: Unice Elliot
    Old Landmark Church of God In Christ
    		Buffalo, NY Industry: Religious Organization
    Officers: Thomas Hill
    Old Landmark Church of God In Christ
    		Champaign, IL Industry: Religious Organization
    Officers: Albert Lee