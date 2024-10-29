LandmarkConstructionGroup.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Landmark Construction Group, LLC
(405) 843-8041
|Oklahoma City, OK
|
Industry:
Contractor of Non Residential Buildings
Officers: Stan Steffen , Rod Smith and 1 other Dennis Brunner
|
Landmark Construction Group, Inc.
|Sunrise, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Douglas P. Kurtock , Kevin J. Kurtock
|
Landmark Construction Group, Inc.
|New Port Richey, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: David M. Olsen
|
Landmark Construction Group In
|Browns Fork, KY
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
|
Landmark Construction Group, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Bijan Yaghoubzadeh , Robert S. Yi
|
Landmark Asset Construction Group
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Landmark Asset Construction Group
|Newport Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: A. Corey Hansen
|
Landmark Construction Group, Inc.
|Wilkes Barre, PA
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Robert K. Mericle
|
Landmark Construction Group Inc
|Malden, MA
|
Industry:
Roofing/Siding Contractor
Officers: Valerie Pothier
|
Landmark Construction Group Inc.
(405) 748-4701
|Hollywood, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Trade Contractor Roofing/Siding Contractor
Officers: Mark A. Stroud , Biff C. Zelenka and 1 other Harold Zelenjk