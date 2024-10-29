Langwood.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Langwood Creations
(612) 379-2930
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Mfg Wood Kitchen Cabinets
Officers: David Langenburger
|
Langwood, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Langwood Building Corporation
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Langwood Civic Club, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Langwood III Civic Association
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: John D. Sajkowicz , Carl F. Bridges and 1 other Cynthia Sajkowicz
|
Iglesia De Cristo Langwood
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Ruben Amador
|
Langwood Farm Lllp
|Augusta, GA
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
|
The Langwood Group Inc
|Raleigh, NC
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
|
Langwood Baptist Church
(713) 462-1519
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Ronda Tisdale , Richard Keithley
|
Langwood Industries, Inc.
|Carrabelle, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Audie E. Langston