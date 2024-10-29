LanternElectric.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Lantern Electric
|Littleton, CO
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Jason Marques
|
Lantern Electric, Corp.
(941) 365-4094
|Sarasota, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Electrical Contractor On Site
Officers: James Hoover , John R. Flanagan and 1 other Hoover M. Magdalene
|
Green Lantern Electric, Inc.
|Capitola, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Electrical Contractor
Officers: Charles T. Perkins
|
Copper Lantern Electric, Inc.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Lantern Light & Electric Inc
(508) 533-2412
|Medway, MA
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: John Kingsley , Lisa Z. Kingsley
|
Green Lantern Electrical
|Mountain View, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Green Lantern Electric
|Aptos, CA
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
Officers: Charles Perkins
|
Lantern Electric Company
|McHenry, IL
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Louis D. Anderson , Steve Anderson