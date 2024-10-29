Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Lapidari.com is a unique and evocative domain name that carries a rich history and allure. With its Italian roots meaning 'jeweler' or 'carver of precious stones,' this domain exudes a sense of artisanship, creativity, and refinement.
This domain name is perfect for businesses involved in jewelry design, stone carving, lapidary arts, luxury goods, and more. It stands out due to its memorable and meaningful name, providing an instant connection with your brand.
Lapidari.com can significantly contribute to your business's growth by attracting organic traffic through its unique and descriptive nature. It establishes a strong foundation for your online presence, helping you build a trustworthy brand.
This domain name helps establish credibility and loyalty among customers who appreciate the craftsmanship and artistry behind your business.
Buy Lapidari.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Lapidari.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Astro Lapidary
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: John Hall
|
Gunthers Lapidary
|Roseville, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Jack's Lapidary
|Bellingham, WA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Jack Dukes
|
Eggers Lapidary
(303) 279-3952
|Golden, CO
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Merchandise Mfg Jewelers' Materials
Officers: Joanne Clark
|
Lapidary Works
|Arlington, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Pinecone Lapidary
|Roseville, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Gardner Lapidary
|Scottsdale, AZ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Susan Rousseau
|
Lapidary Arts
(972) 964-1090
|Plano, TX
|
Industry:
Ret Jewelry
Officers: Richard Otte
|
Lakeside Lapidary
|Chehalis, WA
|
Industry:
Mfg Nonmetallic Mineral Products
Officers: Sid M. Leahy
|
Rk Lapidary
|Rio Rancho, NM
|
Industry:
Animal Services
Officers: Richard Huggins