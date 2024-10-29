LasCarnitas.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Las Carnitas
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Tony T. Baday
|
Las Carnitas
|Orlando, FL
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Sonia Munoz
|
Las Carnitas, L.L.C.
|Laredo, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Carlos H. Villarreal , Luis Barragan
|
Las Carnitas Rancheras Inc.
|Los Banos, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Rudy Fierro
|
Las Carnitas Restaurant
|Alexandria, VA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Yong Newton
|
Las Carnitas Uruapan, Inc.
|Van Nuys, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ma I Olivia Figueroa
|
Las Morelianas Carnitas Estilo
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Carmen Contreaf , Sermin Guvara
|
Las Carnitas, Inc
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Tony T. Baday , Hilda C. Salinas
|
Las Carnitas Restaurant
(323) 729-6017
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Restaurant
Officers: Crispin Morales , Norma A. Morales
|
Carnita Davis
|Las Vegas, NV
|Manager at D & L Trucking, LLC.