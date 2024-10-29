LatinLeague.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Atlanta Latin League
|Auburn, GA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Willie Lopez
|
Latin American Soccer League
|Walla Walla, WA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Latin American Soccer League
|Antioch, CA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Guillermo Acosta
|
Latin Champions League
|Cleveland, TN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Ivan Heredia
|
York Latin Soccer League
|York, PA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
United Latin Soccer League
(714) 835-8378
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Industry:
Sports Club/Manager/Promoter
Officers: Leonel Perez , Mery Luna
|
Latin American Buyers' League
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Latin American Soccer League
|Gardendale, AL
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Ernesto Valladares
|
Latin Americn Soccer League
|Concord, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Guillermo Acosta
|
Latin American Voters League, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Nora C. Sandigo , Alfonso Oviedo and 1 other Sergio Massa