LavenderDaySpa.com is an outstanding domain name for your spa business due to its evocative and instantly recognizable name. Its connection to the soothing and therapeutic qualities of lavender instantly conveys a sense of relaxation and rejuvenation. This domain name is perfect for businesses specializing in spa services, wellness retreats, or even aromatherapy.
LavenderDaySpa.com can be utilized in various industries, including health and wellness centers, luxury hotels, and even online wellness stores. Its evocative nature attracts potential clients seeking a tranquil and rejuvenating experience. By owning this domain, you position your business as a premier destination for those in search of relaxation and self-care.
Investing in LavenderDaySpa.com can significantly contribute to your business' growth by improving its online presence. A domain name closely related to your business type increases the likelihood of organic traffic. It helps in establishing a strong brand identity, making it easier for customers to remember and return.
The memorable and evocative nature of this domain name also bolsters customer trust and loyalty. By choosing a domain name that resonates with your target audience, you convey professionalism and credibility. Additionally, a well-chosen domain name can boost your search engine rankings, attracting more potential clients to your business.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of LavenderDaySpa.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Lavender Garden Day Spa
|Kalamazoo, MI
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Lavender Fields Day Spa
|Friday Harbor, WA
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facility
Officers: Ciely Gray
|
Lavenders Day Spa LLC
(623) 547-0204
|Litchfield Park, AZ
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Jaynette Denham
|
Lavender Day Spa
|Fayetteville, NC
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Geeta Parekh
|
Lavender's Day Spa
|Glendale, AZ
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facility
Officers: Tami Davis
|
Lavender's Day Spa
|Avondale, AZ
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facility
Officers: Tracy Frazier
|
Lavender Day Spa
|Petaluma, CA
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
|
Lavender Days Salon & Spa
|Greenville, NC
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Tracy S. Brown
|
Lavender Day Spa LLC
|Redwood City, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Facial and Body Treatments
Officers: Yanhong Zhao , King C. Wong
|
Lavender Day Spa
|Morgan Hill, CA
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facility