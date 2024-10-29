LawAndOrder.org

Stand out from the crowd, build brand authority, and instill trust with your customers. A unique web address enhances your online presence, improves search engine visibility, and reinforces professionalism. Invest in your brand's future today with a personalized domain that reflects your identity and values.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Law and Order, Inc.
|Lake Worth, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Douglas L. Phipps , Barry E. Krischer
|
Law and Order Consulting, Inc
|Belleair, FL
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: James G. Duncan
|
Law and Order Investigations Inc
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Business Consulting Services
Officers: Guy Laieta , Todd Moss and 1 other James G. Duncan
|
Law and Order Consulting, Inc
|Belleair, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Todd Moss , James G. Duncan and 1 other Steven Lovell
|
Law and Order Campaign Committee
|Citrus Heights, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: H. L. Richardson
|
Citizens for Law and Order
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Legal Services Office
Officers: Christine D. Ward
|
US Law and Order Branch
|Rosebud, SD
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Cynthia Gary
|
Florida Council for Law and Order, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
|
Glendale Citizens for Law and Order
|Glendale, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Virginia for Law and Order Reform
|Fairfax, VA
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office