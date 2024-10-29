LawMinistry.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Law of Liberty Ministries
|Buffalo, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: David T. Abbott
|
Nonprofit Church Law Ministries
|
Christian Law Ministries, Inc.
|Palm Harbor, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Stephen P. Coleman , Diane Coleman and 1 other E. E. Coleman
|
Law Enforcement Ministries Inc
(602) 495-1677
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: John South , David Tellez
|
Barbara Law Ministries, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Law As Ministry
|Colorado Springs, CO
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Terry Law Ministries, Inc.
(918) 492-2858
|Tulsa, OK
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Terry Law , Jeff Geuder
|
Law, Barbara C Ministries
|Duncanville, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Barbara C. Law
|
Verna Law Ministries Inc
|Marietta, GA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Verna Law
|
Law of Liberty Ministries
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Randy Richter , David T. Abbott and 1 other Don Castleberry