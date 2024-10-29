Ask About Special November Deals!
LawsOfScience.com

$2,888 USD

Discover the power of knowledge with LawsOfScience.com. This domain name is perfect for scientists, researchers, or educational institutions. Stand out from the competition and showcase your expertise.

    • About LawsOfScience.com

    LawsOfScience.com is a unique and memorable domain name that clearly communicates its scientific and knowledge-focused intent. It's short, easy to remember, and instantly conveys a sense of authority and expertise. Whether you're a researcher, scientist, or educational institution, this domain name will help you establish an online presence that reflects your professionalism.

    The domain name LawsOfScience.com is versatile and can be used in various industries such as physics, chemistry, biology, engineering, mathematics, and more. By owning this domain, you'll have a strong online foundation that can help attract organic traffic, build brand recognition, and establish trust with potential customers.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of LawsOfScience.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Science of Laws Institute
    		Poway, CA Industry: Noncommercial Research Organization
    Officers: David G. Schrunk
    Law-Science Academy of America
    		Brownsville, TX Filed: Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
    Officers: Thomas G. Sharpe , Angela Margaret and 1 other James Gilbert Sharpe
    The Museum of Law & Science
    		Oak Park, IL Industry: Museum/Art Gallery
    The Law-Science Foundation of America
    		Filed: Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
    Officers: Thomas G. Sharpe , James Gilbert Sharpe and 1 other Angela R. Maregente
    The Journal of Philosophy, Science & Law, Inc.
    		Atlanta, GA Filed: Domestic Non Profit Corporation
    Officers: Jason Borenstein , Kenneth W. Goldman and 3 others Jeffrey Kostick , Sara Dundorf , Yvette Pearson
    National Institute of Science Law and Public Policy
    (202) 462-8800     		Washington, DC Industry: Advocacy Group
    Officers: Michael Osterlink , Tamara Coughman and 1 other Betsy Lehrfeld
    Institute of Psychiatry, Law and Behavioral Science, Inc.
    		San Marino, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Legal Services Office
    Officers: Linda Weinberger
    Nu Moorish International Group of Science and Development Common Law Council Corp.
    		Jacksonville, FL Filed: Domestic Non Profit Corporation
    Officers: Prince Jamal M El Osiris
    The Nu Moorish International Group of Science and Development Under Common Law
    		Jacksonville, FL Industry: Commercial Nonphysical Research
    Officers: Prince Jamal El Osiris