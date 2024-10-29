LeClubInternational.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Le Club International, Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: George Green , Harold Klemow
|
Le Club International, Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Angelo Romani , David P. Casani
|
Le Club International LLC
(954) 567-4575
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Industry:
Condominium Developer
Officers: Jessie Boudwin , Peter Angel and 1 other George Green
|
Le Club International, L.L.C.
|Milwaukee, WI
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Towne Development of Ft. Lauderdale, Inc.
|
Blue Knights International Le Motorcycle Club Inc
|Schertz, TX
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
|
Le Club International Condominium Association, Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Peter W. Angel , Kevin Kessler and 3 others Kelly Lonergan , Dan Goren , Steve Liebowitz
|
Le Club International Racing Team, Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Angelo Romani , David P. Casani
|
International Assoc of Lion Club
|Le Claire, IA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Rex Salthan , May Carl and 1 other Kevin Keck
|
The International Association of Lions Clubs Incorporated
|Le Sueur, MN
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association