LeagueSoccer.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Soccer League
|Maywood, CA
|
Industry:
Sports Club/Manager/Promoter
Officers: Juvenceon Vasques
|
Soccer League
|Matawan, NJ
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Soccer League
|San Jose, CA
|
Industry:
Sports Club/Manager/Promoter
Officers: R. Chaboya
|
Capitol Soccer League / Indoor Soccer
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
|
Warwick Soccer League
|Warwick, NY
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Tucson Womens Soccer League
(520) 690-0079
|Tucson, AZ
|
Industry:
Sports Club/Manager/Promoter
Officers: Deborah Botchker , Doreen Koosmann and 1 other Emilee Meade
|
Portville Youth Soccer League
|Portville, NY
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Dave Campbell , Jesse Archer
|
Reading Soccer League
|Cincinnati, OH
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Mary Pletz
|
Troy Youth Soccer League
(248) 524-0170
|Troy, MI
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Jerry Ku , Jim Ransone and 2 others Bob Scott , Dan Wiechec
|
Northn Ky Soccer League
|Cold Spring, KY
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Scott Bunch