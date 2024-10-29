Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
LeatherLegacy.com is an evocative and memorable domain name that conveys a sense of heritage, quality, and durability. It's perfect for businesses dealing with leather products or services, such as fashion, accessories, furniture, or manufacturing.
The unique combination of 'leather' and 'legacy' in this domain name makes it an excellent choice for businesses looking to build a strong brand that resonates with customers and stands the test of time.
Having a domain like LeatherLegacy.com can positively impact your business by increasing brand awareness, improving search engine optimization (SEO), and enhancing customer trust. By owning this domain name, you'll be creating a strong online presence that resonates with your target audience.
Additionally, a domain like LeatherLegacy.com can help establish credibility for your business, as customers associate the word 'legacy' with a long-standing and reputable brand.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of LeatherLegacy.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Legacy Leather
|High Point, NC
|
Industry:
Ret Luggage/Leather Goods
|
Legacy Leathers
|Greens Fork, IN
|
Industry:
Mfg Leather Goods
Officers: Jane Moore
|
Legacy Leathers
|Plymouth, WI
|
Industry:
Whol Nondurable Goods
Officers: Daniel Urive , Melody Urive
|
Legacy Brand Leather
|Long Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Legacy Luggage & Leather, LLC
|Garland, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Whol Durable Goods
Officers: Hamid R. Raviani , M. Nain
|
Leather Legacy, LLC
|Palm Coast, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Ian Coleman
|
Legacy Leather Furniture
|Hickory, NC
|
Industry:
Ret Furniture
Officers: Henry Lail
|
Legacy Luggage & Leather LLC
|Allen, TX
|
Industry:
Whol Durable Goods
Officers: Hamid R. Raviani
|
Leather Legacy LLC
|Palm Coast, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Ian C. Coleman
|
Legacy Leather, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Georgette Currah