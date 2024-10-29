Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
LeeBakery.com is a memorable and easy-to-remember domain name that instantly conveys the image of a reputable bakery. Its short and clear branding makes it ideal for various industries, from small-scale local bakeries to large-scale commercial bakeries, and even baking schools or recipe websites. With this domain, you can build a website that showcases your baked goods, provides customers with ordering and delivery options, and shares your story and mission.
What sets LeeBakery.com apart from other domain names is its simplicity and clarity. The domain name directly communicates the nature of the business, making it easier for customers to find and remember your online presence. It provides a sense of authenticity and expertise, as the name suggests a long-standing and experienced bakery business.
LeeBakery.com can significantly benefit your business by attracting organic traffic through search engines. By having a domain name that is closely related to your business, search engines are more likely to display your website as a top result when users search for keywords related to bakeries. This increased visibility can lead to more potential customers discovering your business and exploring your offerings.
A domain like LeeBakery.com can contribute to the establishment and growth of your brand. A strong and memorable domain name can help build customer trust and loyalty. It provides a consistent and professional online presence that reflects the quality and expertise of your bakery business. By creating a website with this domain, you can showcase your baked goods, share customer testimonials, and build a community around your brand.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Lee Bakery
|Daly City, CA
|
Industry:
Retail Bakery
|
Lee Bakery
|Sacramento, CA
|
Industry:
Retail Bakery Whol Groceries
|
Sara Lee Bakery Group
|Thomson, GA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
P.F. Lee Bakery, LLC
|Hacienda Heights, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Whol Groceries
Officers: Alan Lee , Bobby Lu and 2 others Cambakery , Mark Liang
|
Sun Lee Cafe Bakery
|Fort Gratiot, MI
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Lee Bakery Inc
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Qing Rong Ye
|
Dixie Lee Bakery Inc
(732) 787-0674
|Keansburg, NJ
|
Industry:
Retail Bakery
Officers: Sal Jobini , Diane O'Neill
|
Sara Lee Bakery Group
|Orange Beach, AL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Lee Wing Bakery
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Tim Sam
|
Wing Lee Bakery Inc
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Whol Groceries