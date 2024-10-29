LegacyAppraisals.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Legacy Appraisals
|Cookeville, TN
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
|
Legacy Appraisals
|Grand Junction, CO
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Legacy Appraisals
|McKinney, TX
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Nikki Henderson
|
Legacy Appraisals
|Orlando, FL
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Edgardo J. Rodriguez
|
Legacy Appraisal
|Provo, UT
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
|
Legacy Appraisal Service LLC
|Saylorsburg, PA
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
|
Legacy Appraisal LLC
|Trufant, MI
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Scott Moore
|
Legacy Appraisal Services, Inc.
|Plano, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Tobin Taylor
|
Legacy Appraisal Services LLC
|Gainesville, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Resource Analytics LLC
|
Legacy Appraisal Services, Inc.