LegacyFloral.com offers a distinct advantage over other domains in the market. It is a memorable and descriptive name that instantly communicates the nature of your business. This domain name is perfect for florists, garden centers, or any business involved in the floral industry. By owning LegacyFloral.com, you set yourself apart from the competition and showcase your commitment to delivering high-quality floral products and services.
LegacyFloral.com can be used to create a fully functional e-commerce website, allowing you to expand your reach and sell your products to a global audience. Alternatively, it could serve as a landing page for your brick-and-mortar business, providing a professional online presence that complements your physical store. Regardless of your business model, LegacyFloral.com is an essential tool for any floral entrepreneur.
LegacyFloral.com can significantly impact your business growth. By owning this domain, you improve your online visibility, making it easier for customers to find and remember your business. It can also help establish a strong brand identity and convey a sense of trust and reliability to potential customers. Having a descriptive domain name can improve your search engine rankings, driving more organic traffic to your website.
Additionally, LegacyFloral.com can contribute to customer loyalty and repeat business. By having a memorable and easy-to-remember domain name, customers are more likely to return to your website for future purchases. It also makes it easier for customers to refer your business to others, helping you attract new customers and expand your customer base.
Buy LegacyFloral.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of LegacyFloral.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Floral Legacy
|San Pedro, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Florist
|
Legacy Floral
(714) 525-6266
|Fullerton, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Florist
Officers: Harold Benash
|
Legacy Floral Designs LLC
|Pineville, LA
|
Industry:
Ret Florist
|
Legacy Floral , LLC
|Seville, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Ret Florist
Officers: Brad S. McNaughton , Myrlene S. Henry-Belflower and 1 other William S. Norton
|
Legacy Floral Design
|Commerce City, CO
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Brenda Dewalt
|
Floral Legacy, Inc.
|Los Alamitos, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Joyce A. Ashley
|
Bearsden Gardens Legacy Floral
|Anchorage, AK
|
Industry:
Ret Florist
Officers: Janet Copping
|
Legacy Events & Floral Design, Inc.
|Saint Augustine, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Business Services
Officers: Mark Rayan , Patty Rayan and 1 other Patty A. Ryan
|
Legacy Commodities Group, Inc.
|Floral Park, NY
|
Industry:
Whol Petroleum Products
Officers: Annabella Gelbard
|
Anderson Legacy Enterprises
|Floral Park, NY
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Thomas Anderson