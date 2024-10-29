LegacyManufacturing.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Legacy Manufacturing
(602) 242-1358
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Whol Used Auto Parts
Officers: Amuricia Garcia
|
Legacy Manufacturing Company
|Tomball, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Stephen Anthony Stommel
|
Legacy Manufacturing LLC
|Capitola, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Machine Shop
Officers: Herman Wong , Ron Swenson and 1 other Jose A. Jimenez
|
Legacy Manufacturing LLC
|Nogales, AZ
|
Industry:
Whol Furniture
Officers: Ana Monteverde , Manuel Mimiaga
|
Legacy Manufacturing, Inc.
|Rossville, GA
|
Industry:
Mfg Industrial Machinery
Officers: Archie Layne
|
Legacy Manufacturing, Inc
|Saint Augusta, MN
|
Industry:
Whol Building Materials
Officers: Benjamin Fox , Joann Dodd
|
Legacy Manufacturing Inc
|Centerville, UT
|
Industry:
Mfg Concrete Products
Officers: Mike Evans , Lewis M. Evans
|
Legacy Manufacturing Solutions LLC
|Lakeville, IN
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
|
Legacy Tech Computer Repair & Manufacturing
|Tacoma, WA
|
Industry:
Repair Services Whol Computers/Peripherals Mfg Misc Products
Officers: Frank Cusumano
|
Legacy Engineering and Manufacturing LLC
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: Michael L. Byrne