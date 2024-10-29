LegalConsultingGroup.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Legal Consulting Group LLC
|Darien, CT
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Heather Brown
|
Legal Consulting Group, LLC
|Aventura, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Vladislav Salaridze
|
Legal Consulting Group
|Pasadena, CA
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Stephanie Khoury
|
Wooten Legal Consulting Group
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Legal Consulting Group
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: John Milestone , Hanny Hausmann and 3 others Jacques C. Stivelman , Ronald L. Book , Vladislav Salaridze
|
Legal Nurse Consulting Group
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
|
Legal Consultants Group, Inc.
|Pasadena, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Stephanie Lydie Khoury
|
Group Legal Consultants, Inc.
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
|
Legal Consulting Group, Inc.
|Huntingdon Valley, PA
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Eric Fishman
|
Group Legal Consultants, Inc.
|Burbank, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Anthony T. Longeretta