LegalReform.org

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Center for Legal Reform
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Azar Joseph , Jim Spencer and 7 others Gene Waas , Dave Klapmeier , Rob H. Wadley , Bruce Benson , Dan Green , Pat Shannan , Irene Santacroce
|
American for Legal Reform
|Huntington, NY
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association Legal Services Office
Officers: Bobby Kash
|
Consumers for Legal Reform
|Costa Mesa, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Barbara Swist
|
Institute for Legal Reform
(202) 463-5724
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Legal Reform Institute
Officers: Andrew Wynne , Christina L. Schaengold and 4 others Bryan Quigley , Harold Kim , Christopher Guith , Lisa Rickard
|
Californians for Legal Reform
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Tom Skornia
|
California Legal Reform Institute
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Thomas A. Skornia
|
Christian Legal Reformation Club
|Avondale, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Center for Legal Reform
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
|
Marchibald Legal Nurse Consult
|Reform, AL
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
|
Americans for Legal Reform, Inc.
|Bradenton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Beverley Comstock , Roger W. Stoner and 1 other Jordan J. Corwin