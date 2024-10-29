Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
LegendBeauty.com is a unique and memorable domain name that instantly communicates the beauty, sophistication, and heritage of your business. The .com extension adds credibility and establishes trust with potential customers.
LegendBeauty.com can be used for various businesses within the beauty industry such as cosmetics, skincare, wellness, and personal care. It allows you to create a strong brand identity and differentiate yourself from competitors.
Purchasing LegendBeauty.com can help your business grow by improving brand recognition and attracting organic traffic through search engines. The domain name is easy to remember and can increase the likelihood of customers finding you online.
Additionally, a domain like LegendBeauty.com can contribute to establishing a strong brand and building customer trust. It creates an immediate association with beauty, expertise, and quality.
Buy LegendBeauty.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of LegendBeauty.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Beauty Legend
|Oakland, CA
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Lina Hong Wei Liu
|
Beauty Legend A LLC
|Fremont, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Skin Care Product Retail
Officers: Sui Dong Chen , Lina Hong Wei Liu and 1 other Caaskin Care Product Retail
|
Legends of Beauty
|Palm Springs, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Irene Di Reniel
|
The Beauty Legend Dayspa
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Anthony Low , Karen Ho
|
Legends Beauty Salon
|Memphis, TN
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
|
Legends Beauty, Inc.
(434) 385-7722
|Lynchburg, VA
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Jonathan Melloul , Diana L. Looney and 1 other James B. Looney
|
Beauty Legend, Inc
|San Gabriel, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Whol Drugs/Sundries
Officers: Edward Liu , Xingang Yao
|
Legend Beauty Salon
|Wilmington, NC
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
|
Legend Beauty Salon, Inc.
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Maria I. Sanchez
|
Beauty Legend LLC
|Oakland, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Beauty Supplies and Services
Officers: Lina Hong Wei Liu