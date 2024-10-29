LegislativeAction.org

Stand out from the crowd, build brand authority, and instill trust with your customers. A unique web address enhances your online presence, improves search engine visibility, and reinforces professionalism. Invest in your brand's future today with a personalized domain that reflects your identity and values.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Progressive Legislative Action Network
(212) 680-3116
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Ellen Bravo , Anna Burger and 8 others Wes Boyd , Naomi Walker , Joel Barkin , Lisa Seitz , Inga Skippings , Cathy Duvall , Gerri Madrid , Nathan Newman
|
Parkinson's Legislative Action Network
|Alexandria, VA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Richard Nicely
|
Legislative Education Action Drive
|Fairfax, VA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: William A. Wilson
|
Animal Legislative Action Network
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Veterinary Services
|
Alarm Association for Legislative Action
|Park City, KS
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Gary O'Neal
|
Conservative Action Leading Legislation, Incorporated
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Center Point Legislative Action Corporation
|San Rafael, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sushma D. Taylor
|
Nashec Legislative Action Group, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
National Legislative Action Committee LLC
|New Orleans, LA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Paul L. Jordan
|
Animal Rights of Florida Legislative Action, Inc
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Nanci Alexander , Nan Vollbracht and 1 other Karen Lesser