LeoSchool.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Leon School Bus, Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jose M. Oliva
|
Leon County School District
(850) 488-2468
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Industry:
Public High School
Officers: Cecelia Maloney , Rosanne Wood and 4 others Odessa Johnson , Dave Crandall , Mike McDaniel , Shannon Meeks
|
Leon County School District
(850) 922-6545
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Industry:
Public Middle School
Officers: Jackie Ross , Shane Syfrett and 2 others Robert Slappey , Tommy Thompson
|
Leon County Middle Schools
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Renae Wallace , Shannon Meeks and 1 other Lanisha Wetherington
|
Leonard Dober Elementary School
(340) 774-5874
|
Industry:
Schools and Educational Services, Nec, Ns
Officers: Lynnesha Smith
|
St Leo School
(718) 592-7050
|Corona, NY
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Marine Blaine , Phyllis Lando and 4 others Carol Borges , Alfred D. Silverstri , William Krlis , Maureen Blaine
|
Leonard Ja Middle School
|Old Town, ME
|
Industry:
General Government Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: David A. Walker , Timothy Larson and 2 others Jef Hamlin , John Keane
|
Leonard Independent School District
(903) 587-8303
|Leonard, TX
|
Industry:
Intermediate School
Officers: Vernon Richardson , Brad Connelly and 3 others John Kent , Maryann Marshall , Junie Green
|
Leon County School District
(850) 488-7110
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Industry:
Public Elementary School
Officers: Chuck Stephens , Ladonna Johnson and 6 others Aris Wilson , Elizabeth Rudd , Ross Witherspoon , Crystal Mathews , Janice Mazza , Jonathan Crosby
|
Leonard Independent School District
(903) 587-2315
|Leonard, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Teresa Nixon , Brandi Sivage and 2 others Susan Walker , Heather Sumrow