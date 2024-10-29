MachineCoating.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Xaloy Machine & Coatings
(281) 499-6200
|Rosenberg, TX
|
Industry:
Machine or Other Job Shop Work
Officers: Sam Moore
|
Coates Machine Laboratory, Inc.
|Sylmar, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Doris Coates
|
Machine Coatings LLC
|Tea, SD
|
Industry:
Roofing/Siding Contractor
Officers: John Schwartzle
|
Cc Coating & Machine Inc
(361) 884-9753
|Corpus Christi, TX
|
Industry:
Mfg Metal Stampings Blast Furnace-Steel Work Welding Repair Mfg Paints/Allied Prdts
Officers: Georgia Root , John O. Tollefson and 2 others Gary Talley , Mark Crider
|
Machining & Coating Specialists, Inc.
(205) 699-5301
|Leeds, AL
|
Industry:
Mfg Industrial Machinery Cnc Machining Manual Machining Fused Metal Coatings
Officers: David Hobson
|
Simpkins Custom Coat & Machine
(432) 381-9275
|Odessa, TX
|
Industry:
Mfg Pumps/Pumping Equipment Mfg Industrial Machinery
Officers: Sawyer Simpkins , Roy Simpkins
|
Permian Metal Coating Machine
|Odessa, TX
|
Industry:
Repair Services
|
Superior Machine & Coatings Inc
(713) 477-8891
|Pasadena, TX
|
Industry:
Industrial Parts Coating & Machine Shop
Officers: Paul D. Carrie , Michael D. Carrie
|
Andres Thermal Coating & Machine Inc
(920) 766-7880
|Little Chute, WI
|
Industry:
Coating/Engraving Service Mfg Industrial Machinery
Officers: Mindy Andres , Peter Hess and 2 others Peter Andres , Tim Cason
|
Tri-State Coating & Machine Inc
|New Albany, IN
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor
Officers: David Thompson