Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Mafeking.com carries an intriguing history that sets it apart from other domains. Named after the historic Siege of Mafeking during the Anglo-Boer War in 1899, this domain name exudes a rich narrative and global appeal. It's perfect for businesses looking to make a lasting impression.
With its unique and catchy name, Mafeking.com can be utilized across various industries, including education, tourism, logistics, and technology. The flexibility of this domain allows businesses to build strong online identities and attract a diverse customer base.
Mafeking.com can significantly enhance your business growth by attracting organic traffic and establishing a memorable brand. Its unique name is more likely to be remembered, increasing the chances of repeat visits and referrals.
The domain's strong narrative and historical significance can help establish trust and customer loyalty. By owning Mafeking.com, you create an instant connection with your audience, setting the foundation for a successful online presence.
Buy Mafeking.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Mafeking.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Mafeking LLC
|Bettendorf, IA
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Mercedes Luna-Rivero
|
Mafeking Kennels
|Battle Creek, MI
|
Industry:
Animal Services
|
Paul Mafek
|Milwaukee, WI
|Program Devlmt at American Society for Quality, Inc.
|
Mafek Holdings, LLC
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Std, Ltd , Alan M. Slutsky
|
Mafeks International, Inc.
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Howard E. McCall , Faik Koleoglu and 1 other Serdar Konyali
|
Mafeks International, LLC
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability
Officers: Howard E. McCall
|
Mafeks International LLC
(561) 997-2080
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Industry:
Manufacturer
Officers: Howard McCall
|
Mafeking USA, Inc.
|Cutler Bay, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Donna Timothy , Peter Salvary and 1 other Joann Ellis