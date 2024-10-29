MagellanHealthService.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Magellan Health Services, Inc.
(303) 444-2930
|Boulder, CO
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Clara Graham
|
Magellan Health Services, Inc.
|White Plains, NY
|
Industry:
Psychiatric Services
Officers: Laffette Frison
|
Magellan Health Service
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Magellan Health Services, Inc.
|Glen Allen, VA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Magellan Health Services, Inc.
|Parsippany, NJ
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Paul Pelioll , R. C. Lewis-Clapper and 7 others Renee Lerer , Suzanne Kunis , Ray Majeski , Debbie Chaneski , Ken Allgood , Debbie Munn , Ren Lerer
|
Magellan Health Services Inc
|Orlando, FL
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Magellan Health Services, Inc.
(314) 387-4000
|Macon, GA
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Health Services
Officers: Ren Lerer , Rene Lerer and 6 others Karen Rohan , Timothy Nolan , Jonathan N. Rubin , Karen Aubuchon , Irene Shapiro , Daniel N. Gregoire
|
Magellan Health Services, Inc.
(410) 953-4000
|Columbia, MD
|
Industry:
Claims Office
Officers: Henry Harbin
|
Magellan Health Service
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Magellan Health Services, Inc.
(314) 595-3103
|Maryland Heights, MO
|
Industry:
Intermediate Care Facility