Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

MagellanServices.com

$14,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,954 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Discover MagellanServices.com, a domain name evoking the spirit of exploration and innovation. Owning this domain signifies your commitment to delivering superior services, setting your business apart. Magellan Services – Your trusted partner in innovation.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,954

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About MagellanServices.com

    MagellanServices.com carries a rich history, named after the renowned explorer Ferdinand Magellan. This domain extends the imagery of exploration, adventure, and discovery. With this domain, you signify your business's commitment to pushing boundaries and unearthing new possibilities. Magellan Services is not just a domain, but a powerful brand statement.

    Magellan Services.com can be utilized across a wide range of industries, from technology and finance to healthcare and education. Its versatility and adaptability make it a perfect choice for businesses aiming to make a mark in their respective domains. With Magellan Services as your digital address, you can build a strong online presence and establish a solid brand identity.

    Why MagellanServices.com?

    MagellanServices.com can significantly enhance your business's online visibility, making it easier for potential customers to find you. With a distinct and memorable domain name, you can differentiate yourself from competitors, attracting more organic traffic to your website. A well-crafted domain name can contribute to establishing a strong brand identity and customer trust.

    MagellanServices.com can serve as a valuable tool in establishing and maintaining a consistent brand image across all digital platforms. This consistency can contribute to building customer loyalty and recognition. Additionally, a domain name with a clear and concise message can improve your search engine rankings and make it easier for customers to understand and remember your business.

    Marketability of MagellanServices.com

    MagellanServices.com offers several marketing advantages, including the potential to rank higher in search engine results due to its unique and memorable nature. A catchy domain name can pique the interest of potential customers and encourage them to explore your website further. It can help you stand out from competitors with generic or hard-to-remember domain names.

    MagellanServices.com can also be useful in non-digital marketing efforts, such as print ads, billboards, and business cards. With a memorable and unique domain name, you can effectively promote your brand offline and online, reaching a broader audience and generating more leads and sales.

    Marketability of

    Buy MagellanServices.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of MagellanServices.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Magellan Educational Services, Inc.
    		Jacksonville, FL Industry: Child Day Care Services
    Officers: Lorrie Fischer , Thomas Blitch
    Magellan Consultancy Services, LLC
    		Champaign, IL Industry: Business Consulting Services
    Magellan Business Services LLC
    		Los Angeles, CA Filed: Domestic
    Magellan Health Services, Inc.
    (303) 444-2930     		Boulder, CO Industry: Specialty Outpatient Clinic
    Officers: Clara Graham
    Magellan Health Services, Inc.
    		White Plains, NY Industry: Psychiatric Services
    Officers: Laffette Frison
    Magellan Communication Service
    		Akron, OH Industry: Communication Services
    Officers: David McGrew
    Magellan Health Service
    		New York, NY Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Magellan Health Services, Inc.
    		Glen Allen, VA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Magellan Insurance Services
    		San Diego, CA Industry: Insurance Agent/Broker
    Officers: Robert Bernard Young , Dean D. Goldberg
    Magellan Health Services, Inc.
    		Parsippany, NJ Industry: Management Consulting Services
    Officers: Paul Pelioll , R. C. Lewis-Clapper and 7 others Renee Lerer , Suzanne Kunis , Ray Majeski , Debbie Chaneski , Ken Allgood , Debbie Munn , Ren Lerer