MagellanServices.com carries a rich history, named after the renowned explorer Ferdinand Magellan. This domain extends the imagery of exploration, adventure, and discovery. With this domain, you signify your business's commitment to pushing boundaries and unearthing new possibilities. Magellan Services is not just a domain, but a powerful brand statement.
Magellan Services.com can be utilized across a wide range of industries, from technology and finance to healthcare and education. Its versatility and adaptability make it a perfect choice for businesses aiming to make a mark in their respective domains. With Magellan Services as your digital address, you can build a strong online presence and establish a solid brand identity.
MagellanServices.com can significantly enhance your business's online visibility, making it easier for potential customers to find you. With a distinct and memorable domain name, you can differentiate yourself from competitors, attracting more organic traffic to your website. A well-crafted domain name can contribute to establishing a strong brand identity and customer trust.
MagellanServices.com can serve as a valuable tool in establishing and maintaining a consistent brand image across all digital platforms. This consistency can contribute to building customer loyalty and recognition. Additionally, a domain name with a clear and concise message can improve your search engine rankings and make it easier for customers to understand and remember your business.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of MagellanServices.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Magellan Educational Services, Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Lorrie Fischer , Thomas Blitch
|
Magellan Consultancy Services, LLC
|Champaign, IL
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
|
Magellan Business Services LLC
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
|
Magellan Health Services, Inc.
(303) 444-2930
|Boulder, CO
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Clara Graham
|
Magellan Health Services, Inc.
|White Plains, NY
|
Industry:
Psychiatric Services
Officers: Laffette Frison
|
Magellan Communication Service
|Akron, OH
|
Industry:
Communication Services
Officers: David McGrew
|
Magellan Health Service
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Magellan Health Services, Inc.
|Glen Allen, VA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Magellan Insurance Services
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Robert Bernard Young , Dean D. Goldberg
|
Magellan Health Services, Inc.
|Parsippany, NJ
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Paul Pelioll , R. C. Lewis-Clapper and 7 others Renee Lerer , Suzanne Kunis , Ray Majeski , Debbie Chaneski , Ken Allgood , Debbie Munn , Ren Lerer