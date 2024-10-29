MagicNeedles.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Needle Magic
(781) 986-4816
|Randolph, MA
|
Industry:
Ret Draperies/Upholstery
Officers: Phuong Nguyen
|
Magic Needle
|Baton Rouge, LA
|
Industry:
Ret Sewing Supplies/Fabrics
Officers: Nga Nguyen
|
Magic Needle
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Lndrygmt Svcsnec
Officers: Zoya Kunin
|
Magic Needle
(720) 344-1102
|Littleton, CO
|
Industry:
Ret Sewing Supplies/Fabrics
Officers: Leo Silverstone
|
Magic Needle
|Prescott, MI
|
Industry:
Ret Sewing Supplies/Fabrics
Officers: Dana Hall
|
Magic Needle
|North Highlands, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Apparel/Accessories Laundry/Garment Services
Officers: Titka Kubik
|
Needle Magic
(402) 385-2454
|Pender, NE
|
Industry:
Ret Sewing Supplies/Fabrics Whol Nondurable Goods
Officers: Ellen Svoboda
|
Magic Needle
|Sayville, NY
|
Industry:
Ret Sewing Supplies/Fabrics
|
Magic Needle
(830) 693-2845
|Marble Falls, TX
|
Industry:
Laundry/Garment Services Ret Sewing Supplies/Fabrics
Officers: Gailya Thorp
|
Magic Needles
|Rome, NY
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Deborah Goddard