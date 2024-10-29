Your price with special offer:
Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
MagneticImagingCenter.com is an authoritative domain name for organizations specializing in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology, medical research centers, or tech companies developing advanced imaging solutions. This domain's precise and professional name conveys expertise, trustworthiness, and innovation.
MagneticImagingCenter.com can be used to create a powerful brand identity within the competitive medical and technology industries. It is ideal for businesses focusing on diagnostics, research, development, or educational applications related to magnetic imaging.
Owning MagneticImagingCenter.com can significantly impact your business by driving organic traffic through targeted search queries. The domain's clear and descriptive nature makes it more likely to be discovered by potential customers, partners, or investors.
Establishing a strong online presence with this domain name helps you build trust and credibility among your audience. It signals professionalism and expertise in the field, enhancing your brand image and customer loyalty.
Buy MagneticImagingCenter.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of MagneticImagingCenter.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Magnetic Resonance Imaging Center
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
General Hospital
Officers: Debbie Hoke
|
Lehigh Magnetic Imaging Center
(610) 740-9500
|Allentown, PA
|
Industry:
Diagnostic Medical Facility
Officers: Kimberly Sidel , Patricia Martin and 8 others Mark A. Osborne , John D. Fiss , Susan G. Trevisan , Mark D. Swank , Stephen J. Huber , Anurita Jajoo , Darryn I. Shaff , Qiang Li
|
Magnet Imaging Center
|Inglewood, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Kushnirovich Eduard
|
Lehigh Magnetic Imaging Center
|Bethlehem, PA
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
Officers: Christine Diane Lessinger
|
Magnetic Resonance Imaging Centers
|Granger, IN
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory Medical Doctor's Office
|
Medical Center Magnetic Imaging, LLC
|Oakland, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Imaging Center
Officers: Leo Dominguez , Todd Smith and 5 others CA1IMAGING Center , Robert H. Petrina , Warren Kirk , Victor E. Meinke , Aaron Adams
|
Otsego Magnetic Resonance Imaging Center
|Oneonta, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: James McChesney , Terri Beers and 1 other Reynoldo Lazaro
|
Marin Magnetic Resonance Imaging Center
|Novato, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Mdrb, A California Limited Partnership
|
San Antonio Magnetic Resonance Imaging Center, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
North Shore Magnetic Imaging Center Inc
(978) 532-8960
|Peabody, MA
|
Industry:
Medical Center
Officers: Robert Norton , Eleanor Richardson and 4 others Philip M. Cormier , Michael Geangy , Steven Defossez , Kathryn Melendy