MainStreetDiner.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Main Street Diner
|Calvin, OK
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Greg Moslesey
|
Main Street Diner
|Evening Shade, AR
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Main Street Diner
|Crosbyton, TX
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Susan Garza
|
Main Street Diner
|Velva, ND
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Joanne Marco
|
Main Street Diner, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Main Street Diner
|Fort Myers, FL
|
Industry:
Eating Places
|
Main Street Diner
(724) 458-4522
|Grove City, PA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Nichole Morganti , Brenda E. Ballentine and 2 others Bill Fotiston , Vasilios Neofotistos
|
Debs Main Street Diner
|Dousman, WI
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Main Street Diner
|Lakeland, FL
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Main Street Diner
(432) 682-5970
|Midland, TX
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: April Haney , Cathy Pool