MaineShellfish.com carries the allure of Maine's rich maritime culture, making it a valuable asset for businesses specializing in shellfish. The domain name's straightforwardness and its strong connection to the region instantly builds trust with customers seeking the authentic Maine experience.
Industries that could greatly benefit from this domain include seafood wholesalers, restaurants, fisheries, tour operators, and more. With its clear relevance and instant brand recognition, MaineShellfish.com is an investment that delivers a competitive edge in the marketplace.
MaineShellfish.com can significantly enhance your business' online presence by attracting organic traffic from potential customers searching for shellfish-related businesses in Maine. By establishing a strong brand identity rooted in authenticity and geographical significance, you will set yourself apart from competitors.
Additionally, the domain helps build customer trust and loyalty by providing a sense of familiarity and connection to Maine's seafood heritage. This can lead to increased sales and repeat business as customers feel confident in their choice to support your brand.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Maine Mahogany Shellfish Inc
(207) 483-2865
|Addison, ME
|
Industry:
Whol Fish/Seafood
Officers: Robert Johnson
|
Maine Shellfish Co., Inc.
(207) 667-5336
|Ellsworth, ME
|
Industry:
Whol Packaged Frozen Goods Whol Fish/Seafood
Officers: Spencer Everette , Reginald Young and 6 others Robert Heffler , Chrissi Pappas , Kevin Cove , Zina Smith , James Markos , Terry Fitch
|
Maine Shellfish Co., Inc.
|Calais, ME
|
Industry:
Whol Packaged Frozen Goods Whol Fish/Seafood
Officers: Peggy Acherson
|
Maine Coast Shellfish LLC
|York, ME
|
Industry:
Whol Fish/Seafood
Officers: Thomas Adams , Mary Larkin and 1 other Nancy Hasselback
|
Maine Shellfish Co., Inc.
(207) 985-2569
|Kennebunk, ME
|
Industry:
Whol Packaged Frozen Goods
Officers: Alexis Pattis , Scott Daskoski and 2 others Vincent L. Clough , Dan Doyon
|
Central Maine Shellfish Maynar
|Corinna, ME
|
Industry:
Whol Fish/Seafood
|
Central Maine Shellfish
|Winslow, ME
|
Industry:
Whol Fish/Seafood
Officers: Nick Bourgeois