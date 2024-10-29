MajesticCarWash.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Majestic Car Wash, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Nouhad M. Mtanious , Imad N. Hrieshie and 1 other Balsam K. Danhach
|
Majestic Car Wash
(516) 569-3970
|Hewlett, NY
|
Industry:
Carwash
Officers: Tony Sguera
|
Majestic Car Wash
|Pittsburg, KS
|
Industry:
Carwash
|
Majestic Car Wash
(323) 933-7393
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Car Wash & Ret Gasoline
Officers: Igor Paskhover , Alexander Zelitsky and 3 others Alexander Piskhover , Francisco Saenz , Javier Saenz
|
Majestic Car Wash, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Majestic Car Wash Pittsburg, LLC
|Overland Park, KS
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Majestic Car Wash Partnership, Ltd.
|Coral Springs, FL
|
Industry:
Carwash
Officers: Irene Kaufman
|
Majestic Car Wash Partnership, Ltd.
|Coral Springs, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership
Industry: Carwash
Officers: Majestic Car Wash of Fort Lauderdale, Inc. , Irene Kaufman
|
Majestic Car Wash Systems & Development, L.L.C
|Waukee, IA
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Majestic Car Wash of Fort Lauderdale, Inc.
|Coral Springs, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Irene Kaufman