Majky.com is a versatile domain name with a modern feel that can be used in various industries such as technology, e-commerce, healthcare, or education. Its short and clear structure makes it easy to remember and type, enhancing customer experience.
The domain name's simplicity allows for endless creativity in branding and marketing strategies. It provides a strong foundation for building an engaging and dynamic online presence that captures the attention of your audience.
Majky.com can significantly improve organic traffic to your website by making it easier for potential customers to find you through search engines. By having a distinct and memorable domain name, you increase the chances of being discovered.
Establishing a strong brand is crucial for business growth, and owning a unique domain name like Majky.com can be an essential part of that process. It adds credibility and professionalism to your online presence, helping to build trust and loyalty among customers.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Majky.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Maj's Inc
(502) 966-2562
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Ret Hair Care Also Hair Salon
Officers: Martha M. Rivers
|
Maj LLC
|Sacramento, KY
|
Industry:
Carwash
|
Maj Cleaners
(502) 245-5769
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Garment Press/Cleaner's Agent
Officers: Aituro Mendiz , Josie Mandoca
|
Majs Hair Care Inc
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Martha Rivers
|
Maj Enterprises Inc
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Drycleaning Plant
Officers: Josie A. Mendoza , Matilda Mendoza
|
Maj of Louisville LLC
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Tyjuan Johnson