MajorContractor.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Major Contractors
|Belmont, NC
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor
Officers: D. M. Hicks
|
Major Jewelry Contractors Inc
(212) 827-0700
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Ret Jewelry
|
Major Contractors, Inc.
(704) 392-3133
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Lisa Jackson , Judy Hicks
|
Major League Contractors, Inc.
|Staten Island, NY
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor
|
L P Major Contractor
|New Orleans, LA
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor
|
Major League Contractors Inc.
|Gaithersburg, MD
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Major Rubbie RN Contractor
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor
|
Major League Contractors, LLC
|Loveland, CO
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Major Building Contractors Inc
|Margate, FL
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor
Officers: Robert A. Roosa
|
Majors, Kinser & May Contractors, LLC
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Phillip J. Jay