MajorMeat.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Major Meat
(210) 673-3014
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Whol Meats/Products
Officers: Antonio Pachaeo
|
Major Meats
|Hollywood, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Apparel/Accessories
Officers: Antonio Pachaeo
|
Major Meat Co Inc
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Major Meats, Inc
(630) 879-6527
|Batavia, IL
|
Industry:
W/S Meats/Fish
Officers: Violet , Tim
|
Major Meat Market
(718) 383-9431
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Ret Meat/Fish
Officers: Mike Wysnumek , Helen Mazur
|
Major Prime Meat Market Inc
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Ret Meat/Fish Ret Misc Foods Whol Meats/Products Whol Poultry Products
Officers: James Prince
|
Mitchell's Major Meat Packers and Distributors, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
A Drawing of Four Common Barnyard Animals Representing Different Major Meat Sources
|Officers: Mitchell's Quality Meats, Inc.
|
The "Mitchell's" Above Four Common Barnyard Animmals Representing Different Major Meat Sources
|Officers: Mitchell's Quality Meats, Inc.