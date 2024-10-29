MallProperty.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Mall Properties
|Merrifield, VA
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Building Operator
Officers: Andrea Olshan
|
Mall Properties Inc
|Babylon, NY
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Building Operator
Officers: Morton Olshan
|
University Mall Properties, Inc.
|Pensacola, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: John T. Dunn , W. S. Ammons
|
Mall Properties, Inc
|Bowie, MD
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: O. Clay
|
Concord Mall Properties, Ltd.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Concord Mall General, LLC
|
Lancaster Mall Properties, L.P.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Safco Holding Corporation
|
Broadway Mall Properties Inc
|New York, NY
|
Capitol Mall Properties, Inc.
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James P. York
|
Mall Properties Inc
|Billings, MT
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Building Operator
|
Gainesville Mall Property, LLC
|Salem, OR
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Michael A. Grassmeuck , Jon M. Harder and 2 others Gainesville Mall Lp Purchas , Gainesville Mall Gp Purchas